Connelly Early's Spring Surge Signals Big Things for Red Sox

It's hard not to be excited about the young starters at the top of the Boston Red Sox's farm system.

MLB.com updated its ranking of the top prospects in the Red Sox organization and it's loaded with hurlers. Payton Tolle is viewed as the Red Sox's No. 1 prospect followed by Connelly Early at No. 3, Kyson Witherspoon at No. 4, Juan Valera at No. 5, Jake Bennett at No. 7, Marcus Phillips at No. 9 and Anthony Eyanson at No. 10, among others.

When the Red Sox's young hurlers have been talked about, the two who have gotten the most love have been Tolle and Early, of course. Both made their big league debut in 2025 as the Red Sox's rotation dealt with injury issues. It's unclear if either will be with the club on Opening Day. Both Early and Tolle are fighting for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation with Johan Oviedo. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo pointed out that there are also service time considerations to take into account, more than just performance.

Both Early and Tolle have shown flashes throughout the spring that should have the fanbase fired up. For example, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith pointed out that Early's fastball is already showing increased velocity.

The young flamethrower is already showing clear signs of improvement

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws to the plate in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Red Sox rookie Connelly Early's four-seam fastball has topped out at 97.1 mph and has averaged 95.3 mph, up from an average of 94.0 mph last year," Smith wrote on X. "The perceived fastball velocity of his 21 four-seamers this spring: 96.2 mph."

Early has made two appearances in Spring Training so far and has a 3.86 ERA so far and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

At some point he's going to play a big role for the Red Sox in the majors. Whether that is Opening Day, or the second an injury pops up, he's going to help this team in the long run. Early, like Tolle, was in trade rumors in the offseason, but the Red Sox made the right move by keeping the young flamethrower in town.