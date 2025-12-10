Craig Breslow Reacts After Red Sox Lose Pete Alonso Sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox entered the winter meetings with a massive need in the middle of the order and will leave them without a solution.

Now, there's plenty of offseason left. There's no reason to jump on the front office yet. The Red Sox have a few months until Spring Training kicks off. If Red Sox fans remember, Alex Bregman didn't sign with the organization last offseason until February. There's so much time left to make an impactful move.

But Boston did miss out on two big-time sluggers in Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber. Both were called "primary targets" for the organization by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey ahead of the winter meetings. Boston was heavily linked to both, although Alonso was the guy talked about the most at the winter meetings. It didn't work out, though, as he reportedly agreed to sign with the Baltimore Orioles, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

With the winter meetings winding down, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow briefly addressed the Alonso sweepstakes, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.

"He’s a prolific bat that’s going to hit in the middle of the order and he’ll be in our division, so we're gonna see plenty of them. Got to figure out how to how to get him out at this point," Breslow said as transcribed by Healey.

On top of this, Breslow also addressed whether the Red Sox are looking for one or two bats, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"I think a lot of that will depend on who the players are, or who the player is, and what the offensive profile is," Breslow said as transcribed by Cotillo. "I think we could use somebody that hits in the middle of the lineup. We’ve also talked a ton about driving in runs with runners in scoring position and less than two outs and cutting down on whiff and getting back to the simple things that score runs. Whether that’s two players, whether that’s one who can do both, I think we’ll have to see how that plays out."

Alonso would've been a perfect addition, but now we move on. What's next? It should be Bregman.

