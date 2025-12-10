Red Sox's Alex Bregman Comments Loom Large After Pete Alonso Miss

The Boston Red Sox reportedly will not be signing Pete Alonso this offseason.

It was a fun week as rumors grew about the possibility, but they came to an unfortunate end on Wednesday with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting that the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a five-year, $155 million deal with Alonso.

"Breaking: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN, Passan wrote. "Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better."

It's easy to get caught up in the negative noise out there. Alonso and Kyle Schwarber reportedly are both off the board now. But there is still a perfect fit on the board for Boston: Alex Bregman. He reportedly has been the team's "No. 1 priority" and now is the time to bring him back.

On Wednesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was interviewed on MLB Network and was asked about Bregman. His comments are even more important now with Alonso off the board.

"We are having a bunch of conversations and you're right, we've got to not just kind of chart Option A, but B, C, D, and on," Breslow said. "We had the chance to see up close what Alex can bring to a clubhouse, what he can bring to the field. He emerged as a leader, especially as a leader among those young players. His impact on our team was huge. We obviously remain engaged in conversations, but exactly how things will go, we're not sure."

If the reports out there right now are accurate and Bregman is the team's priority, they need to act quickly. Alonso and Schwarber were heavily linked to the club. Wherever they fell on the team's options list, B, C, D, etc., they are off the market. There aren't as many options available any longer. It's good to have those backup options, but they are flying off the board quickly. If Bregman is the priority, get a deal done and plan a contingency plan afterward.

Breslow noted that the team is "engaged" with Bregman, which shouldn't come as a surprise. The market is being set. Schwarber got $150 million and Alonso got $155 million, both over five years. The time is now to make a move, rather than risking Bregman going elsewhere.

