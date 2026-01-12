Red Sox Insider Shuts Down Two Alex Bregman Replacements

The Boston Red Sox remain at least one piece away from truly contending and now the team's top option is off the board.

Alex Bregman was that. Boston made that point clear towards the end of the 2024 season and reports pointed to Bregman being the team's priority all offseason. But the Red Sox didn't get him. In comparison, the Philadelphia Phillies said that Kyle Schwarber was their priority and retained him on a massive five-year, $150 million deal. Schwarber is 32 years old. That deal is massive, to say the least. There's a solid chance that that price tag is going to be on the high side in the back half of the contract. But the Phillies said he was a priority and paid the price accordingly to get the deal over the finish line, even if it wasn't the perfect deal.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In comparison, the Red Sox reportedly offered Bregman $165 million -- in comparison to $175 million from the Chicago Cubs. That's not all. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported the present-day value would've been lower than Schwarber's deal.

The Red Sox aren't where they need to be

"In terms of present-day value, the Sox were offering Bregman less than what designated hitters Pete Alonso (5 years, $155 million) and Kyle Schwarber (5 years, $150 million) had received in their deals," Speier wrote. "The Cubs also included a full no-trade clause, something the Sox never had on the table."

That doesn't scream, "priority."

Now, the Red Sox need to go back to the drawing board if they want to contend in the American League. The most logical option would be Bo Bichette, who could play either second base or third base. On top of Bichette, Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger remain available in free agency. Both are big-name stars, but Speier made it sound like neither are realistic options.

"Outfielder Kyle Tucker and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger both remain available as free agents, but while both are tremendous talents, both are a.) lefthanded pull hitters whose batted-ball profiles fit poorly at Fenway and b.) occupy positions (lefthanded hitting outfielders) that are already areas of strength for the Sox," Speier wrote. "The Sox haven’t ruled out a run at anyone — in theory, they could pursue Tucker and trade a controllable outfielder for pitching — but again, it’s hard to see them setting the market at a position that already represents a strength."

Free agency is tricky each and every year. Obviously, each team wants to build a winner while also being fiscally responsible. But the Red Sox have plenty of money -- amplified by the Rafael Devers trade -- and haven't been able to match up with teams, like the Cubs or Baltimore Orioles this offseason. If a player doesn't want to play in Boston, that's one thing. But the money shouldn't be the issue for one of the biggest organizations in the game.

If the Red Sox could land Bichette, Tucker, or Bellinger, that would quiet some of the noise. But the club hasn't given confidence this offseason that it can meet the asking prices for the biggest available stars.

More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Provides Injury Update On Himself