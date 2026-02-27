David Ortiz Has 1 More Message for Rafael Devers After Red Sox Split

The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers in one of the most surprising in-season trades you’re going to see in 2025. Boston sent Devers to the San Francisco Giants after months of drama stemming from the team’s signing of Alex Bregman and then moving the longtime slugger to the designated hitter spot without much communication.

A lot has been said in the aftermath of the deal ever since. Comments and takes have come in from all over the place. One person who certainly has been outspoken about the move has been legendary Boston slugger David Ortiz, including while joining the ITM Podcast in the fall.

"Well, to be honest with you, you don't want to let go of a batter like him, of course," Ortiz told Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the "ITM Podcast." "I mean, Raffy is a beast when it comes down to a player that you want in your lineup, you know?

"And I love Raffy. Like, my thing with the situation is that I would expect a guy like Raffy to be one of the faces of this organization for many reasons. Raffy is a good kid. Don't get that caught up in the confusion, you know. And that's what bothers me most out of the whole thing. We're dealing with a good kid."

David Ortiz opened up

Jun 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz at fenway for a Make A Wish meet and greet before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Spring training in full swing, Ortiz joined WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast and opened up about Devers again.

“I haven’t talked to him, but he talked to a friend of mine. I have so much love and respect for Devers,” Ortiz said. “Things happen in the game. Other than that, that’s my boy. That’s a kid I got to meet when he was 15. I’m always going to cheer for him. I’m always going to have love and respect for him, because he’s a great player. Sometimes as a player we think we have everything figured out until somebody steps in and lets you know what’s up.

“I think what happened with him here, he learned from it. He took it as a lesson and that’s just going to make him a better player and continue to be the beast he is. I’m always wishing him the best. I love watching him hit. That’s something that is unquestionable. I always wish him the best.”

It's unfortunate how things worked out, but you can't change the past. In a perfect world, the Red Sox would've found a path forward and kept Devers and Bregman together. But if that happened, would Roman Anthony have an extension right now? What about all of the rotation upgrades? Who knows. There's no way to know. It's certainly been a wild year for Boston.