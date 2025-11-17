Dodgers, Padres Viewed As Competition For Key Red Sox Bat

There are more pieces from the 2025 Boston Red Sox club in free agency right now than just third baseman Alex Bregman.

He obviously has the biggest name, but there are other important members of the organization out there for the taking right now. For example, outfielder Rob Refsnyder. The 10-year big league veteran spent the last four seasons as a member of the Red Sox. Over that span, he has developed into one of the better bench bats in the league. He's known for his prowess against left-handed pitching, especially.

There was a time when it seemed like Refsnyder may hang up his cleats and retire. But, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported in October that he's expected to play in 2026 and has spoken to Boston about potentially continuing the partnership.

Boston surely isn't the only team that could use Refsnyder, though. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson listed Refsnyder as the No. 43 overall free agent of the offseason and also floated the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as fits for him.

The Red Sox should try to retain Rob Refsnyder

"No. 43. OF Rob Refsnyder," Anderson wrote. "Potential suitors: Red Sox, Dodgers, Padres. Refsnyder was the walking definition of a replacement-level player through his age-30 campaign after logging time with five clubs without enjoying much success. It's stunning, then, to note that he's since amassed a 123 OPS+ in more than 900 plate appearances.

"What are his secrets? They begin with a heavy appetite of left-handed pitchers, as he's owned the platoon advantage more than 54% of the time. He's improved his bat speed too, and has pushed his point of contact more out in front, allowing him to pull the ball more frequently. He'll turn 35 in March and no team should mistake him as more than a part-time player. But his prospects are far rosier now than anyone expected entering 2021."

Boston is trending in the right direction after winning 89 games in 2025, but if the Dodgers were to come calling, that's bad news for any team. The Dodgers are the two-time reigning World Series champions.

The Padres had a good 2025 season and won 90 games, so they too would be a threat.

At the end of the day, Refsnyder has proven over and over that he can help the Red Sox. In 309 games in Boston, Refsnyder is a .276 hitter with 27 homers. Boston should try to get a deal done quickly before competition can really set in.

