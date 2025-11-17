Red Sox Emerging As Threat To Pull Pete Alonso From Mets

The Boston Red Sox continue to be linked to one of the top overall sluggers in baseball.

It’s no secret that the Red Sox need more power, and this offseason has been full of rumors centered around a few different stars, including New York Mets star Pete Alonso.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand continued to add fuel to the fire by listing the Red Sox as one of the "potential suitors" for the five-time All-Star.

"Red Sox," Feinsand wrote. "Boston shed a huge salary with last season’s trade of Rafael Devers, and with Alex Bregman back on the free-agent market, the Red Sox have ample room on the payroll for another star (or two). If Bregman returns, it reduces the chances of a pursuit of Alonso, but the Sox could use some more pop in the lineup -- especially at first base -- and the Polar Bear is one of the top power bats available."

The Red Sox could make a move

Recently, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo raised eyebrows with a report indicating that some in the Red Sox front office prefer a pursuit of Alonso over Kyle Schwarber.

"Alonso — who has hit 195 homers for the Mets in the last five seasons — is likely more attractive to the Red Sox as someone who is willing to take DH at-bats and increase roster flexibility for Alex Cora. There are mixed signals, though, about the club’s interest.

"At the outset of the offseason, a well-connected industry source with knowledge of Boston’s thinking didn’t think the Red Sox would be a major player for Alonso. This week, however, word is there are some in the club’s inner circle that prefer Alonso to Kyle Schwarber, the other top offensive free agent who projects to be exclusively a DH in 2026. Alonso doesn’t have a qualifying offer (and draft pick compensation) attached to him like Schwarber does."

Typically, big deals in free agency don’t get done until closer to December. But, Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners got the ball moving early on Sunday with a reported five-year deal. At this point, we should be on the lookout for anything.

