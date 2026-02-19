Forgotten Red Sox First-Rounder Eyeing Big League Roster Spot

The Boston Red Sox are set up to have success for a long time.

If you look at this roster, it's loaded with young talent starting with Roman Anthony. He is the guy to build around, but isn't all. The Red Sox's roster is full of young guys including Marcelo Mayer, Caleb Durbin, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Druan, Carlos Narváez, Brayan Bello and many others. That's not all, though.

The Red Sox's farm system is still among the best in the game, despite multiple trades this pasdt offseason. The Red Sox have three high-end pitching prospects in Payton Tolle, Kyson Witherspoon and Connelly Early, among others. The Red Sox also has No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias. One guy who has seemingly been forgotten at this point as well is former first-round pick Mikey Romero.

The Red Sox have a bright future

Worcester third baseman Mikey Romero fields a grounder to set up a double play in the second inning at Polar Park August 1. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's currently the club's No. 6 prospect and isn't far from the big leagues himself. He made the jump to Triple-A in 2025 and is one step away from the big leagues. Now, he made it clear that his goal is to make the big league club out of camp, as transcribed by WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"My goal coming into campus is to break camp with the team," Romero said, as transcribed by Bradford. "I think that if that wasn't my goal, there'd be a problem, you know. I have a lot of high expectations for myself this year. I want to get to the big leagues. I want to stay there. I want to have a great season in the big leagues. I want to help the team win.

"And I think that to not have those aspirations would be ... If you're a young player like me, and don't have those aspirations, I'd question, like, why you wouldn't have those aspirations? So I think, like, the biggest thing is just, you know, we're in a clubhouse full of such talented players, and you're in an organization like the Red Sox, you're gonna have to compete every day for a spot, and that's just what it is. You know, nothing's gonna be handed to you, no matter who you are."

Romero is someone with experience in the minors at second base, shortstop and third base. Right now, the Red Sox look to be set at the spots. But, still, keep an eye on the former first-rounder.

