Red Sox Phenom's 'Unicorn Fastball' Has Boston Buzzing

The Boston Red Sox have quickly gone from a team that struggled to develop homegrown pitching, to a factory.

When the Red Sox kick off the 2026 season, Brayan Bello is likely to be the only homegrown hurler in a rotation with Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez and potentially Johan Oviedo. But more help is on the way from within. Payton Tolle, Kyson Witherspoon and Connelly Early were selected by Boston in three straight drafts from 2023 through 2025. They're currently Boston's No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 prospects.

Tolle and Early got into big league action in 2025 and are competing for the No. 5 spot in the rotation with Oviedo. The hype is loud around these guys as well. For example, fellow Red Sox hurler Garrett Whitlock said Tolle has a "unicorn fastball," as shared by Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.

The Red Sox have a star on their hands

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Payton Tolle (70) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"We know Tolle’s got a unicorn fastball,” Whitlock said, as transcribed by Starr. “The biggest thing is exploiting that and making sure that every other pitch tunnels off that. And that’s how he’s going to fool hitters. They have to respect that fastball, and so the longer he can make every other pitch look like a fastball, the better for him. You have to respect it, you have to be sitting on it. So that’s how he’s going to absolutely make a huge jump.”

Tolle and Early were both at the center of trade rumors throughout the offseason but Boston opted against trading either. Arguably, this is for the best. The price of pitching is high. Just look at Suárez's deal, for example. The prices are on the rise, so when you have multiple guys who could legit be high-impact starters for years, that's gold.

Boston made the right call keeping the young starters in town. Even if they don't make the Opening Day roster, their time is coming. Boston had a wild offseason, but arguably is in a better place than it was at the end of the 2025 season.