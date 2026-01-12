Former Red Sox Outfielder Announces Retirement At Age 31

The 2022 through 2024 seasons brought a lot of unexpected names into the Boston Red Sox lexicon, and Jaylin Davis was one of them.

Davis, who had been in the San Francisco Giants organization for nearly three years, came to the Red Sox on an April, 2022 waiver claim and wound up making it to the big-league roster for 12 games later that summer. Those were the last 12 games he would play in the majors.

Davis moved on from that forgettable Red Sox season to play in the New York Mets organization, and later in independent professional baseball. On Thursday, the 31-year-old announced his intention to retire from the sport.

Jaylin Davis headed for retirement

"After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to hang up the cleats and officially retire from professional baseball," Davis wrote in a post to Instagram. "I’m beyond grateful for every part of the journey — the long bus rides, rain delays, and late-night Waffle House runs, but most of all, the friendships and memories that came with them.

"Baseball has taken me places I never dreamed of and taught me lessons I’ll carry for the rest of my life."

The 2022 Red Sox were a mess, but Davis' 12 games in a Boston uniform were pretty solid, as he went 8-for-24 (.333) with a double, two RBIs, and four runs scored. He even made a couple of diving catches in the outfield.

Once a 24th-round pick for the Minnesota Twins, Davis' professional baseball career was a successful one even if it only resulted in 38 games played at the major league level. He hit two home runs in a Giants uniform, finishing his career with a .207 batting average and negative-0.7 bWAR.

After he was released by the Mets in July of 2023, Davis went on to play for the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association, the York Revolution of the Atlantic League, and Naranjeros de Hermosillo of the Mexican Pacific Winter League.

Here's to wishing Davis well in his next ventures outside of professional baseball.

