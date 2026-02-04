Future Red Sox Star Took Major Strides Ahead of 2026 Season

Sometimes, younger prospects get overlooked on win-now teams.

The Boston Red Sox took a step forward last year, advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The instinct of some would be to consider trades for a prospect like Franklin Arias, the 20-year-old shortstop who reached Double-A at the end of last season and is ranked either the No. 1 or No. 2 Red Sox prospect by most outlets.

Arias is a slick fielder, but there have been questions about whether his bat would play at the big-league level. To that end, the youngster has reportedly taken some key steps forward in his development this winter.

Franklin Arias added weight, has worked on swing change

Greenville Drive infielder Franklin Arias (19) blows a bubble Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 during the MiLB baseball game against the Hub City Spartanburgers at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, MassLive's Christopher Smith reported that Arias had added nine pounds of body weight this offseason at the Red Sox's request. Smith also reported that Boston was looking to get him making contact more out in front of the plate to help boost his slugging percentage.

“That is one of the things I want to keep improving,” Arias said via translator at Boston's rookie development camp last month, per Smith. “I’ve talked to them during the season and the offseason to try to improve that point of contact to put the ball in the air. I feel that’s going to be one of my main focuses in spring training.”

Arias has a lot to play for this year, perhaps as much as any top prospect in baseball. If he proves he can hit at the upper levels of the minors, he'll put himself in the conversation to become the starting shortstop in two years, when Trevor Story's contract is up, and he'll still only be 22.

Marcelo Mayer is also clearly in that conversation, but the Red Sox love Mayer's defense at third and probably wouldn't mind keeping him there if he slugs enough to hold down the position offensively.

Arias is at the start of a season that makes or breaks many prospects' careers. It's huge to see him physically developing, and the swing changes are great to see, but ultimately, the performance in the batter's box will tell the Red Sox whether they've got a future star on their hands.

