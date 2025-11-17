Insider Makes Strong Case For Red Sox’s Next Pitching Move

There have been two very clear things so far this offseason surrounding the Boston Red Sox: they want to add a high-end pitcher and power bat.

These two ideas have been out there for weeks now and Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow even touched on it this past week at the general manager meetings. He acknowledged that there are "compelling opportunities" in both free agency and the trade market, so it doesn't sound like the club has ruled anything out.

While this is the case, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal weighed in on the Red Sox's pursuit of pitching on "Fair Territory With Ken Rosenthal" and made the argument that free agency would be a better route to go in.

Should the Red Sox sign or trade for a pitcher?

Sep 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Who do you think is a better option for the Red Sox for a No. 2? Starter Joe Ryan or signing someone like Framber Valdez? First off, we're not even sure that Joe Ryan is going to be traded," Rosenthal said. "It just seems to me, after making the (Garrett Crochet) deal last year and trading four good prospects, really good prospects. Some of whom have already surfaced in the majors. That the Red Sox's preference would be to sign a free agent. Whether it’s Valdez. Whether it's (Dylan Cease), whether it's (Tatsuya Imai), Ranger Suarez, whoever that might be. It just would seem that would be the way to go.

"If you can make a deal that you like for Joe Ryan for two years, you do have a strong farm system, or some other starter in that category. Sure, maybe that's the better alternative if the prices for the starters get to a level the Red Sox aren't comfortable with, but, my goodness. After trading Rafael Devers and purging the $330 million remaining on his deal, the Red Sox should be comfortable signing a big free agent."

This is interesting and Rosenthal isn't wrong that the Red Sox traded away some key organizational depth last offseason, but Boston has made it a point to let everyone know that it is open to everything. Boston can afford any deal it wants, but that doesn't mean it will want to pay the asking price of the top starters in free agency. It also doesn't mean they won't pay those prices.

It's still too early to tell. Rosenthal isn't wrong that signing a free agent would be nice. But, then what about bringing in a bat, like Alex Bregman? Despite the Crochet trade, the best route forward would be a combination of free agency and trades.

