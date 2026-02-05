Insider Puts Rumored Red Sox-Astros Trade Talks Into New Light

Unsurprisingy, there have been few teams talked about more in trade rumors than the Boston Red Sox.

Boston entered the offseason coming off an 89-win season and boasting one of the most talented farm systems in the league. Pair that with a chief baseball officer who clearly likes to deal, and you're going to be at the center of a lot of buzz. Then, the Red Sox added fuel to the fire with three separate big trades as they acquired Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Johan Oviedo.

Before Alex Bregman left the team, Boston was linked to various pitchers as well as Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. With Bregman gone and Marte off the block, the rumors have centered more around guys like Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, Isaac Paredes and Brendan Donovan, before he was traded.

Boston turned to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in free agency on Wednesday, despite all of the trade rumors. On Thursday, ESPN's Buster Olney pointed to a different perspective on the idea of a Boston-Houston Astros trade than previously discussed.

"An interesting aspect of the trade conversations that the Red Sox have had with the Astros about a hitter (Isaac Paredes seems to be the best fit on paper for Boston): Given the relative strength of the [Seattle Mariners], [Toronto Blue Jays] and [New York Yankees], the Red Sox and Astros may well compete for the same playoff spot at year's end," Olney wrote on X.

As the Red Sox were linked to Paredes, the idea of his defense was consistently brought up as a reason why a deal wouldn't get done. Boston has been looking to improve its infield defense and Paredes isn't a great defensive player.

The idea of these two potentially fighting for a playoff spot being a sticking point is an interesting concept. The Seattle Mariners are loaded and just landed Donovan and look like the best team in the AL West. The perception around the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees is high, but arguably, Boston is right there as well. The Blue Jays landed a few big pieces, like Dylan Cease, but they also lost Bo Bichette. The Yankees really haven't done much outside of retaining Cody Bellinger, although it should be noted that Gerrit Cole should return in 2026, which obviously adds firepower.

Seattle is the best team on paper in the AL West and that could lead to Houston having to fight for a Wild Card spot. Arguably, the AL East is more up in the air than it is made out right now and the Red Sox very well could win it. But if not, then it should at least be in the mix for a Wild Card spot. Arguably, this concept should stop the idea of a trade. If the right move comes around that Boston thinks makes the team more balanced, it should be taken even if months from now the two sides compete.

