Where Red Sox Stand With Isaac Paredes, Nico Hoerner: Insider

Time could quickly be running out for the Boston Red Sox to make an impact trade to help their infield.

The two teams that the Red Sox have frequently been linked to in trades have been the Houston Astros (for Isaac Paredes) and the Chicago Cubs (for Matt Shaw or Nico Hoerner). The Astros' logjam appears more problematic than the Cubs', which could theoretically mean Houston is willing to talk trades into spring training, but Chicago isn't.

As the rumor mill continues to churn, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi provided an update on the trade market for Boston on Wednesday, concerning only Paredes and Hoerner.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Morosi sees Hoerner as the better fit in Boston

Oct 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) slides into second base safely with a double as Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) fields the throw in the eighth inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Morosi seemed to think that a deal for both players was still possible, but certainly not imminent.

"The one team that would certainly have interest and need for either Paredes or Hoerner would be the Boston Red Sox," said Morosi on "Hot Stove." "I checked in on the Paredes trade possibility last night and was told nothing was hot at the moment for Paredes to Boston.

"I will say this: Nico Hoerner is an Alex Cora type of player. If there's going to be a trade for Boston, I would say that Hoerner is the better fit. Of course, the price tag is still going to be high, because the Cubs like him too. ... (But) I would say more likely Hoerner than Paredes to watch in the days ahead."

Hoerner would likely cost significantly more than Paredes in terms of a return package, even though he has just one year left of control and Paredes has two. That's what "two-time Gold Glove winner" and over six wins above replacement last year on the resume will do for your trade value.

If the Red Sox are theoretically prioritizing Hoerner over Paredes, they might be increasing their odds of getting neither. But the fact that things have already gone this long without a move suggests that the Boston front office is comfortable with no more additions if they can't get the trade they're comfortable with.

More MLB: Red Sox Bring Back Mickey Gasper In Surprising Waiver Claim