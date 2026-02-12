Jarren Duran Top Ranking Justifies Red Sox’s Outfield Decisions

It was a long offseason full of trade rumors around the Boston Red Sox.

Part of the reason why that is the case is because Craig Breslow and the front office as a whole aren't afraid to make a deal. Boston acquired Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo and Caleb Durbin by way of the trade. The club was linked to a handful of other guys throughout the offseason as well, like Ketel Marte, Nico Hoerner, Brendan Donovan, Matt Shaw and Isaac Paredes, among others. Also, Joe Ryan's name was out there early in the offseason as well.

With the Red Sox being connected to so many different players in the trade market, it's no surprise that members of Boston's outfield were thrown around — especially Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu — as potential options to be on the move. Boston has four elite outfielders in Duran, Abreu, Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela. It's going to be tough to get enough time for all of them. But Boston found a way to improve the organization without dealing one of the four away. Duran, specifically, was talked about a lot. The rumors were loud and the team even was "open" to the idea, but no one met Boston's asking price.

The Red Sox's outfield is strength

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It shouldn't come as a surprise. The perception of Duran is very high around the league. MLB.com even ranked him as the No. 1 overall left fielder in the game.

"Left field: Jarren Duran, Red Sox," MLB.com's Jason Foster wrote." Duran brings a potent combo of speed and extra-base pop to the left-field spot. For a second straight season, he produced double digits in triples (an AL-best 13) to go with 41 doubles and 16 homers. This came after he led all of MLB in triples (14) and doubles (48) in 2024. All those extra bases are fueled by exceptional sprint speed (29.1 mph), which ranks in MLB's 91st percentile. On defense, his throwing arm is valued among MLB's best (93rd percentile), having prevented six extra runs since the start of 2024 -- tied for the third most among outfielders during that span."

Even coming off a somewhat down year by his standards, Duran is viewed as a star. While on the outside looking in, it will be tough for the Red Sox to get enough playing time for everyone on the roster without fully utilizing the designated hitter spot as essentially a fourth outfield spot. But when the talent level is this high, it makes sense to get creative, like Boston is doing.

