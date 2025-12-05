Johan Oviedo Stunner Gives Red Sox Chance For More Fireworks

The Boston Red Sox have addressed the starting rotation twice already this offseason.

Boston made its second big trade of the offseason on Thursday night by reportedly agreeing to acquire 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a package centered around Jhostynxon Garcia, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Johan Oviedo in a deal that will send outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia back to Pittsburgh, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "In total, it's a five-player trade.

The Red Sox have room for more

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Two others moving in the Oviedo-for-Password deal, per sources: left-hander Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman are going to the Red Sox. The Pirates will get one player in addition to Jhostynxon Garcia."

With Oviedo coming to Boston along with the Sonny Gray trade, there's an argument that the Red Sox have enough pitching to head into the 2026 season comfortably. Boston has Garrett Crochet, Gray, Brayan Bello, Oviedo, Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, Hunter Dobbins, Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, and Kyle Harrison. Plus, Tanner Houck is with the team, although he will miss time in 2026. Now, it's time to target big bats.

MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that the Red Sox are willing to surpass the first Competitive Balance Tax threshold of $244 million, but may not want to go much past. The second threshold is at $264 million. As of Nov. 30, Boston's projected luxury payroll was estimated to be $223 million. Oviedo is a pitcher who can add some firepower to the rotation without much of an impact on the salary cap. Currently, his estimated salary in arbitration is $2 million, per Spotrac. That's a projection, so we have to wait and see what happens.

But, even if the Red Sox don't want to spend past the $264 million threshold, there is plenty of money to go around -- arguably enough for two sluggers.

Alex Bregman has a projected market value of just over $112 million over four years by Spotrac. That's arguably too low because Bregman should get a longer deal, but an annual value of $28 million isn't crazy. Boston's rotation arguably is in a good place now. Boston can afford Bregman with plenty of money left over before the second CBT threshold. Pete Alonso? Kyle Schwarber? Kazuma Okamoto?

If the Red Sox sign Bregman, it doesn't really matter who the other slugger is. All in all, this deal with the Pirates arguably gives the Red Sox wiggle room to do just that and add two hitters.

More MLB: Instant Impact Of Red Sox-Pirates Johan Oviedo Blockbuster Swap