Red Sox Have 'Big Interest' In 277-Homer Japanese Slugger

One of the most obviously storylines of the offseason so far is the fact that the Boston Red Sox need some more power and are on the prowl.

Boston has made it clear that it wants to add pop and the organization has been linked in some way, shape, or form to every big-name slugger out there, whether they played in Major League Baseball in 2025, or not. Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Schwarber are obvious options But, not the only ones.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Red Sox, along with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays, have "big interest" in Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

The Red Sox have interest in one of the most intriguing sluggers available

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) celebrates his home run against the USA in the fourth inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

"Japanese 3B-1B Kazuma Okamoto also has big interest, including from the Red Sox, Pirates, and Jays," Heyman wrote.

Okamoto may not be a household name yet, but he will be. This is a guy who has hit 277 homers in Nippon Professional Baseball since 2015 as a member of the Yomiuri Giants. From 2018 through the 2023 season, Okamoto never had fewer than 30 homers in a season. He clubbed 33, 31, 31, 39, 30, and 41 homers each season over that span.

In 2024, he was just shy with 27 and then hit 15 in 2025 in just 77 games.

Okamoto is a guy who could add right-handed pop to Boston's lineup, which is especially nice at Fenway Park. He plays both first base and third base. If the Red Sox re-sign Alex Bregman -- which they should -- adding Okamoto at first base along with Triston Casas would be a phenomenal path forward. Okamoto and Casas would be a pretty great right/left combo at first base, especially if the designated hitter spot opens up in some way.

Regardless, this is an interesting update and is something for Boston fans to now keep an eye on with the Winter Meetings beginning next week. Okamoto may not be a guy some fans know now, but he could help this Red Sox team.

