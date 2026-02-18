Lucas Giolito Linked to NL Club Loaded With Ex-Red Sox

Opening Day is just over one month away and former Boston Red Sox Lucas Giolito is still looking for a new home for some reason.

It was a bit of an odd offseason overall. Things didn't move as quickly as you'd typically expect from a transaction standpoint. Most years, the Winter Meetings are the unofficial start to the free agency bonanza. Typically, you see some of the big names come off the board and then other moves trickle in. This offseason, things moved at a much slower pace overall and were spread out for months. For example, the top free agent of the offseason (Kyle Tucker) didn't sign until late January. In comparison, Juan Soto was the talk of the Winter Meetings last offseason before landing with the New York Mets in early December 2024.

There are still talented players looking for new homes, starting with Giolito. There's no reason why a hurler coming off a season in which he logged a 3.41 ERA should be available on Feb. 18 in free agency. But here we are. Where could he go? FOX Sports pitched the San Diego Padres as a fit.

The former Red Sox hurler is available

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Athletics during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Simply put: the Padres could use another arm, and Giolito would be part of their 2026 starting rotation," the unnamed FOX Sports writer shared. "The Padres have experienced a chaotic year with their starting staff. Joe Musgrove missed 2025 due to Tommy John surgery; Michael King missed substantial time due to a shoulder injury; San Diego's rotation finished the 2025 season 16th in ERA (4.07) and tied for 14th in WHIP (1.25); then, Dylan Cease signed a $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, and now, Yu Darvish will miss 2026 due to a UCL tear.

"On the bright side, Nick Pivetta had a breakout season in 2025 (career-best 2.87 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 190 strikeouts in 31 starts) and Randy Vasquez continues to make strides. Working under the expectation that Musgrove makes a full recovery, Giolito would finalize San Diego's 2026 rotation. He would give them a starting pitcher who would be part of the starting staff for the bulk of contending teams in the sport."

San Diego would be a fun destination because of the connections to Boston already. The Padres have former Boston infielder Xander Bogaerts, along with Pivetta. Plus, the Padres signed Walker Buehler to a minor league deal as well. Someone, whether the Padres or another team, should give him a shot as fast as possible. Whoever lands him will be better for it.