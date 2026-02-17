Red Sox’s $21 Million Flop Reduced to MiLB Deal One Year Later

The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation certainly is in a different place on paper right now than it was at this point last year.

When the Red Sox opened Spring Training in 2025, there was chatter about how the club had so much pitching that a six-man rotation could make sense. The Red Sox entered camp with Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, Walker Buehler and Lucas Giolito. Obviously, the Red Sox never had to really go near the idea of a six-man rotation seeing how injuries impacted the club from the jump.

Crawford didn't make a start in 2025. Houck made just nine. Crochet, Bello and Giolito were great all year, but Buehler was not. The Red Sox moved on from him after 23 appearances. It's unfortunate how things worked out. Buehler was one of the team's shiny, big-name additions before the 2025 season. Boston signed the two-time All-Star to a one-year deal worth just north of $21 million to pair with Crochet at the top of the rotation.

The Red Sox missed on that one

He proceeded to log a 5.45 ERA with the organization. He made 22 starts and then was demoted to the bullpen. Buehler made one appearance out of the bullpen and then the club simply moved on. He latched on with the Philadelphia Phillies down the stretch and had a 0.66 ERA in three appearances, including two starts.

Clearly, his market has shifted after his stint in Boston. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Monday that Buehler agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

What a roller coaster of a year for the 31-year-old. There was a time when he was considered among the top overall hurlers in the National League. Injuries and then a brutal stint with the Red Sox plummeted his market.

Fortunately for Boston, the rotation is much better on paper now. Boston has Crochet and Bello still, plus Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. Plus, Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle are in contention to unseat Oviedo for the No. 5 spot.

Boston is in a better place than it was. Boston invested over $21 million in Buehler last offseason. Clearly, the deal was a miss. At least, Boston has found ways to bounce back.

