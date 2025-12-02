MLB Expert Wrong About Red Sox Star Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox were fortunate to have Alex Bregman as a member of the organization in 2025.

Bregman helped balance the lineup with much-needed right-handed pop and was arguably even more important in the clubhouse than he was on the field. That's not to say he wasn't great on the field. He absolutely was. But that goes to show how big a voice he was with the team in general.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Red Sox are the best fit for Alex Bregman

For the amount of chatter around Bregman, you'd think he spent years in Boston but this is a guy with just 114 regular season games under his belt with the organization. He made the most of them and even was in a small group of players who met with Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, management, and ownership to discuss the future of the organization. That's how important a piece he was.

It would be great to have him back with the franchise in 2026, but there will be competition. In fact, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand tabbed the Detroit Tigers as the "perfect" match for Bregman, not Boston.

"Tigers: Alex Bregman, 3B," Feinsand wrote. "If this one seems familiar, it is. Bregman and the Tigers danced the free-agent dance last year before the third baseman signed with the Red Sox, but with no qualifying offer attached this year, could things be different? Detroit’s .628 OPS at third base ranked last in the AL, making the hot corner a clear need for the Tigers."

Feinsand listed Pete Alonso as the "perfect" match for Boston.

Arguably, this isn't the case. First and foremost, Detroit made a larger offer to Bregman last offseason, even with the qualifying offer attached to him. Reports surfaced that Detroit offered Bregman a mammoth six-year deal worth $171.5 million last offseason. Boston inked Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal.

Last offseason, the Tigers were floated as a fit for similar reasons as they have been this offseason. He has a clear connection with manager AJ Hinch. Also, the Tigers could use a boost at the hot corner.

Bregman picked Boston over the Tigers last offseason, though. He was so good for the organization and such a leader that he was included in the panel with Kennedy and was massive for the young guys, like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. Back in July, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey did a deep dive into Bregman's impact on the organization and made it sound as if this guy was almost like a coach for Boston, as well as an All-Star-level talent on the field.

Bregman picked Boston over Detroit last offseason before it had even returned to the playoffs. Now, the Red Sox are legit contenders in the American League, just added Sonny Gray, and have a budding superstar in Anthony among many other bright spots.

Boston was a better fit last offseason and still is now. Feinsand pointed to the qualifying offer, but that didn't stop Detroit from giving him a massive offer last offseason when it was attached. Boston was just a better fit.

More MLB: New Jarren Duran Update Doesn't Guarantee Red Sox Trade