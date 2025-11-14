New Alex Bregman Report Is Bad News For Red Sox

The first big event of the offseason has come to an end across Major League Baseball and there haven't been any game-changing deals, yet.

The general manager meetings turned on the hot stove with all of the rumors and reports that surfaced from it, but it's still warming. We're now midway through November. We likely won't see the biggest moves until early in December, but we are approaching a point where we could start to see moves pop up around the league.

For the Boston Red Sox, the one fans are waiting for is surely Alex Bregman. He had a great year in Boston and both sides made it sound like they were open to a reunion. But, the real question is whether pen will be put to paper? MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo joined "Foul Territory" and threw some cold water on the idea of a reunion being a guarantee.

"I think that Red Sox fans think that it's a lock that he comes back and a guarantee," Cotillo said. "I think that it is very much up in the air. Obviously, he's a guy they enjoyed having for a year, but I think some team is going to get into silly territory to put themselves over the edge. Like a Seattle or a Detroit or something like that (and) gives him a six-year deal or extends to a seven-year deal to secure the player without the qualifying offer attached. I think the Red Sox are going to be disciplined with that. I don't think it's going to be a blank check, as much as they loved him and I think that they could get outbid.

Will the Red Sox bring back Alex Bregman?

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rob Refsnyder (30) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"That would really throw the offseason for a loop because I think that he is one of the top priorities. I was just saying. There is, even with him and (Trevor Story) on the left side of the infield, two veteran stabilizing forces, the defense was still bad as a whole. To me, the question is how do you improve that over having a guy like Bregman, who a year ago won a Gold Glove and a guy like Story who is thought of as a good defender, who is kind of in decline with that. It's an easier thing, like I said, to say 'Let's make the defense better,' but, how do you do it? It's a tough question."

For Boston fans, this isn't the type of thing you likely want to see. Now, Cotillo didn't rule out a reunion, of course, but he made it sound like it's not as much of a guarantee as some others have said. Plus, when you have an insider as plugged-in as he is throwing teams around like the Mariners and Tigers, that's not just tossing something at the wall. Boston has plenty of money, but it's not a good sign to hear that they could get outbid.

It's going to be a good winter for Bregman no matter what happens. He's going to ink a long-term deal with someone. Boston talked the talk throughout the general manager meetings, talking openly about adding a high-end starter and at least one slugger. If that doesn't lead to a deal with Bregman, that arguably would be rough.

