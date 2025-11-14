Red Sox Insider Drops New Details On Pete Alonso Rumors

The Boston Red Sox left little doubt throughout the week during the general manager meetings. They want a big-time bat and don't care who knows it.

Boston didn't shy away from this idea in the slightest. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow specifically talked about the need for the organization.

"I think someone who is a threat who can hit in the middle of the order, can lengthen our lineup, is going to be something we’re going to pursue,” Breslow said. “That is absolutely a path to improving our team. ... And there’s just something about an at-bat in the middle of the lineup that forces another team to game plan against it, that I think has a compounding effect on the rest of the roster. We didn’t slug nearly as much as I think we can or we will, and we’ll pursue opportunities to improve that."

The two names thrown around the most for Boston have been Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber. On Thursday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo had an interesting report saying that some in the organization prefer Alonso.

The Red Sox are looking around for some power

Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Having Alonso as a DH option would also give some runway to Triston Casas, who remains a high-upside option despite his struggles to stay healthy over the past two seasons," Cotillo said. "Casas is expected to be fully recovered from his knee injury by Opening Day but Breslow has stopped short of guaranteeing him the starting spot at first base.

"Alonso — who has hit 195 homers for the Mets in the last five seasons — is likely more attractive to the Red Sox as someone who is willing to take DH at-bats and increase roster flexibility for Alex Cora. There are mixed signals, though, about the club’s interest. At the outset of the offseason, a well-connected industry source with knowledge of Boston’s thinking didn’t think the Red Sox would be a major player for Alonso. This week, however, word is there are some in the club’s inner circle that prefer Alonso to Kyle Schwarber, the other top offensive free agent who projects to be exclusively a DH in 2026. Alonso doesn’t have a qualifying offer (and draft pick compensation) attached to him like Schwarber does."

Now, that's interesting. The Mets star is coming off a season with 38 homers and 126 RBIs in 162 games played. Plus, as a right-handed bat, he would do damage at Fenway Park. But, could that end a pursuit of a reunion with Alex Bregman? That might not be the case, per Breslow and shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"We could,” Breslow said as transcribed by Smith about adding two hitters. “I think we’re going to be open to every conceivable path to improving the team. Specifically what that looks like or who the names are that fill those roles, I think we’ll see how the offseason plays out.”

Wouldn't that be something? A lineup featuring both Bregman and Alonso would absolutely make Boston one of the top contenders in the American League.

