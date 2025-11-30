New Details Emerge After Red Sox's Sonny Gray Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox already have added a much-needed starting pitcher this offseason. It was a great idea to bring Sonny Gray into the organization, but he's a short term fix for the rotation.

There have been rumors out there since the trade deadline about cost-controlled, young trade targets, like Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins. Gray is 36 years old and Boston has one season of full control and then a mutual option for the 2027 season. It was a good move to trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, but arguably there's more that needs to be done. Another thing that adds to this idea is the fact that Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that there have not been talks of a contract extension between the two sides yet.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"There were no talks between Gray and the Red Sox about a multi-year deal," Speier reported.

Boston has more work to do

This isn't a knock on Gray by any means. He's a three-time All-Star and is a big get for Boston. But the Red Sox still have long-term questions. Even if the 2027 mutual option is picked up, that still gives the organization just two years with Gray. It's rare to see mutual options picked up as well.

On the bright side, Speier suggested that Boston will continue looking around for more pitching.

"Precedent suggests the Sox will keep exploring rotation upgrades even after their trade for Gray," Speier wrote. "Last offseason, after the Sox traded for Garrett Crochet, they explored other high-end trade options (including with the Pirates, Twins, and Mariners) before adding Walker Buehler."

If the Red Sox can end the offseason with Gray as well as another young hurler, like Ryan or Cole Ragans of the Kansas City Royals, then it arguably would be a perfect offseason from a pitching perspective. Boston's window for contention is wide open and the front office needs to continue being aggressive.

More MLB: Red Sox Insider Raises Eyebrows With Jarren Duran, Royals Comments