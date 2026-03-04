Predicting Red Sox's Opening Day Lineup After Alex Cora's Announcement

Even with the excitement of the upcoming World Baseball Classic, everyone across Boston Red Sox Nation has one eye on March 26.

When the Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day, we know . Manager Alex Cora revealed during an appearance on MLB Network on Tuesday that Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, and Jarren Duran will bat in the top third of the order.

We've gotten plenty of other breadcrumbs throughout the offseason about what that opening day lineup will look like, but there's no better time than the present to project the batters, one through nine, based on the gaps Cora left to fill in.

Red Sox's projected batting order vs. Reds

1. Roman Anthony LF

2. Trevor Story SS

3. Jarren Duran DH

4. Willson Contreras 1B

5. Wilyer Abreu RF

6. Caleb Durbin 3B

7. Marcelo Mayer 2B

8. Carlos Narváez C

9. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

The fourth and fifth hitters here are no-brainers. Cora all but declared Contreras to be his cleanup hitter when the three-time All-Star was first acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals. And Abreu, who looks ready to become a true star in this league, keeps the lefty-righty pattern going in the five-hole.

The next topic to tackle is whether Durbin will play third base and Mayer second, or vice versa. And after watching Mayer pick it at second base like a Platinum Glover on Tuesday night against Team Puerto Rico, it makes all the sense in the world to let him cook there, while keeping Durbin at the position he played all year as a rookie.

Marcelo Mayer flashing some leather at second base 👀 pic.twitter.com/hFeot1dRiE — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2026

There's also a case to be made that someone other than Rafaela, perhaps Durbin, should bat ninth. That would put someone with more on-base skills in front of Anthony at the top of the order, which could create more RBI opportunities.

But Boston loves the dynamic component of Rafaela's game, and the 25-year-old has torched the ball so far this spring, even if his chase rate is still astronomical.

Could there be tweaks? Of course, but this feels like a group Cora would be comfortable sending into battle against the best the Reds have to offer.