Red Sox 24-Year-Old Could Be First Man Out of Boston This Season: Insider

The reality of Major League Baseball is that every player on the 40-man roster is constantly being ranked against the other 39.

Someone has to be the first man out if an addition is made, and the Boston Red Sox are always liable to make one of those additions. Even in March, which is largely a dead month after free agency, they're caught in a swirl of trade rumors on top of the possibility of adding one more lefty reliever.

That means right now, someone is the 40th-ranked player on the roster and would be let go if a newcomer forced the Red Sox's hand. It's quite obviously not going to be a star like Roman Anthony or even an important backup like Nate Eaton, so who's left on the chopping block?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Tsung-Che Cheng appears to be on roster bubble

Apr 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (71) at the batting cage before a game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On Sunday, insider Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald indicated in his roster projection piece that infielder Tsung-Che Cheng, whose run in the World Baseball Classic for Team Chinese Taipei ended on Monday when Korea defeated Australia, was one of the top candidates to lose his 40-man spot and be designated for assignment.

"Tsung-Che Cheng could be a roster casualty if the Red Sox need to add another reliever to the 40-man," wrote Cerullo.

Cheng, 24, made his major league debut last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, his longtime team, and went 0-for-7 with no walks and three strikeouts. He was then designated for assignment for the first time on Dec. 19, and an offseason of chaos ensued.

From Jan. 7 through Feb. 6, Cheng was claimed off waivers by four different teams: the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Washington Nationals, and Red Sox. Having a month to be settled in one place would feel a bit hollow if he were let go either before the regular season began or some time early in the campaign.

Though he wasn't having a great spring training for the Red Sox, especially on defense, Cheng could have made a bit of an impression at the WBC, posting a 1.238 OPS in 15 plate appearances, which included a home run and five walks.