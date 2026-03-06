Red Sox 35-Year-Old Righty Needs Elbow Surgery

One candidate for the Boston Red Sox's bullpen got some crushing news with under a month to go until Opening Day.

On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that Vinny Nittoli was being shut down due to elbow pain that required an MRI.

"We’ll know more today, but he was in pain so we have to shut him down," Cora said.

On Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Nittoli suffered a torn ligament in his right elbow and is now weighing either undergoing Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure.

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

"Reliever Vinny Nittoli, in camp on a minor league contract, tore a ligament in his right elbow and is visiting Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas to determine which major operation to get: Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure," Healey wrote.

Just a brutal update for a veteran trying to make the team. Neither option is great when it comes to the 2026 season. Nittoli is 35 years old and has just 15 big league games of experience under his belt. He hasn't pitched in a game in the majors since 2024.

This will be something to follow in the short term as a decision is made between Tommy John surgery and an internal brace. While not claiming to be a doctor, both surgeries repair the UCL. Internal brace surgery is less invasive. In recent memory, Trevor Story underwent an internal brace procedure to fix his elbow. Lucas Giolito also underwent an internal brace procedure to fix his elbow which made him miss the entire 2024 season. He bounced back well in 2025, but any time you hear about a torn ligament in the elbow and any type of surgery, it's not great for an early return.

For Nittoli, hopefully the tear isn't too bad and he's able to return as fast as possible. But again, any time you hear about elbow surgery, it isn't wonderful. Hopefully, he's able to make a full recovery and return to baseball whenever he can and get another opportunity in the majors.