Red Sox All But Confirm Caleb Durbin Decision Ahead of Opening Day

After trading for Caleb Durbin a month ago, it appears the Boston Red Sox are fairly comfortable keeping him exactly where he's comfortable.

Durbin was a middle infielder as a prospect, but in his rookie season for the Milwaukee Brewers last year, he played all but 10 of his games at third base. He started slow there, but was playing well above average on defense by the end of the season.

Boston has also tried Durbin out at second base this spring, and Marcelo Mayer is a more-than-capable defensive third baseman in his own right. But the bulk of his reps have still come at third, and on Tuesday, the Red Sox came as close as they could to naming him the starter at the hot corner without writing it in ink.

Durbin appears poised to take over for Alex Bregman

Caleb Durbin of the Boston Red Sox throws an out during spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. I | Andrew West/The News-Press & Naples Daily News/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn

Manager Alex Cora made it clear that Durbin's likely starting position was third base, which feels fitting, as he was the culmination of the Red Sox's pivot plan in the month after losing All-Star Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs.

Caleb, he’s playing third base again (Tuesday),” Cora said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “We’ll probably decide that next week. But I feel very comfortable with him at third base.

"Honestly, (the intrigue) is more for (reporters). It’s kind of like, ‘What are we going to do? (It’s been) five (straight) days of playing third base. He played the whole season....It’s more for you guys than me."

If Sox fans were wondering whether Durbin might see some occasional playing time at the other infield position (so in this case, likely second base), Cora shut that idea down on Tuesday as well.

"I don’t want Caleb to be moving from second to third during the season," Cora told McAdam. "I want him to play one position only and then just go do your thing at the plate."

Maintaining continuity to the extent possible seems like a winning solution for the Red Sox, after subjecting Durbin to his second trade in as many years and his third since he was drafted in 2021.