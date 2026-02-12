Red Sox All-Star Tanner Houck Gets Return Timeline Update

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have a surplus of starting pitching right now.

The rotation currently looks like Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello and Johan Oviedo on paper. Beyond these five, the Red Sox have Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, Patrick Sandoval and Kutter Crawford. What makes the group even more impressive is the fact that there is this much depth and yet the club is missing an All-Star.

2024 All-Star Tanner Houck only was able to make nine appearances in 2025 and struggled with an 8.04 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched. That was a far cry off from his 2024 performance in which he had a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts for Boston. But Houck wasn't at full strength and then had to undergo surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The Red Sox got some good news

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

He was placed on the 60-day Injured List and is expected to miss the vast majority of the 2026 season, but there is some hope. Gabrielle Starr of The Boston Herald reported that Houck is expected to start throwing next week and is hoping to return in September.

"Tanner Houck starts throwing next week and he’s hoping to contribute in September," Starr wrote.

It's obviously much too early to predict how things are going to shake out for the club. Last year, the Red Sox seemingly had a surplus of starting pitchers as well. But then injuries piled up throughout the season. By the time the playoffs rolled around, only Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello were left from the team's expected rotation.

Hopefully, Boston has better health in 2026 and Houck can make a full recovery as fast as possible. If he is able to return in September and the Red Sox's rotation is still in good shape, getting the righty back as a bullpen weapon would be massive. Opening Day hasn't even arrived yet. But it is good to know that Houck is making progress.

