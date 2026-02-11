Triston Casas Steals Show at Red Sox Spring Training Day 1
Spring Training officially is here for the Boston Red Sox after a long offseason full of rumors, speculation and plenty of trades.
The best part of Spring Training kicking off is the fact that real baseball is almost back. It's been a long offseason and soon enough we'll be able to talk about real games every day, rather than where each player around the league could go in a trade. Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to camp for Boston by Tuesday. Soon enough, the entire team will arrive. The Red Sox will kick off Spring Training action with their annual matchup against the Northeastern Huskies on Feb. 20. The club will kick off big league Spring Training games on Feb. 21. Baseball is in the air.
Tuesday was the first official day of camp and there weren't just pitchers and catchers. There are position players in town early, including slugger Triston Casas, who is working his way back after missing the vast majority of the 2025 season. With Spring Training here, it didn't take Casas long to also get the people talking. He pulled up to camp rocking a mask.
Spring Training is here
Casas was a popular figure on social media after the videos hit social media from WEEI's Rob Bradford.
It's Day 1 of Spring Training and there already is chatter about things not related to transactions or even the loss of Alex Bregman. Isn't that a positive? Baseball is back and it should be a fun season for the Red Sox. It was a long season full of transactions. There was a lot of positive, like the additions of Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin. But there were negatives, like the entire Bregman saga.
Whether you like Casas or not, this guy gets the people talking. Spring Training is here. Fortunately, that means we're only a little over a month away from Opening Day.
