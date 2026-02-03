Red Sox Laid Foundation for Next Trade With Jordan Hicks Move

Any questions about the Boston Red Sox going over the third luxury tax threshold were answered with the Jordan Hicks trade. It's now time to focus on the second threshold.

Boston's projected competitive balance tax payroll before trading Hicks on Sunday sat at around $269 million, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Retaining $4 million of his 2026 salary dropped them to $261 million -- $3 million below the second threshold, which imposes additional penalties on excess spending compared to the first one.

If the Red Sox add one more infielder, like every fan wants them to, they'll be right back over that second threshold. That's why there should be another trade coming, and the No. 1 candidate is pretty easy to identify.

Why Patrick Sandoval is obvious next trade to make

Jun 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have one of baseball's deepest rotations right now, to the point where a pitcher they paid over $18 million to sign with them as a free agent last season appears to have no spot. That's right: Boston is in perfect position to trade lefty Patrick Sandoval sometime early this spring.

Sandoval spent all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, and will be looking to prove this year that he's at least the 4-ERA, 2-WAR pitcher he's shown himself to be most seasons of his young career, if not even a touch better.

Boston has Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo ahead of Sandoval in the rotation pecking order, and the case can be made for Kutter Crawford, Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, and even Kyle Harrison to get priority as well.

We saw last year, because the Red Sox were on the wrong end of the equation, that starters drop like flies around the league once camp opens. That's true every year, but when factoring in the World Baseball Classic, this year could be particularly volatile. Boston's superior depth will quickly become an advantage.

Consider this benefit as well: In comparison to the Hicks trade, and a potential deal involving designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, the Red Sox shouldn't have to include any prospects, or at least any significant ones, to offload Sandoval.

Even if there's no move to be made this week or next, the Red Sox should make sure Sandoval gets to showcase his stuff early in spring training, then wait for a team to lose a starter to injury. Maybe that team will even give up a prospect in such a deal if they're desperate.

That's $9 million in CBT space freed up to replace with Isaac Paredes, Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, or someone else entirely.

