Red Sox Announce Brutal Romy González Injury Update

The Boston Red Sox got an unfortunate injury update on Monday.

While speaking to the media, Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that Romy González is currently shut down from all baseball activities, aside from playing catch.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"No baseball activities," Cora said. "Only can play catch. So, we'll take it day by day. I think the injection takes time. It's been a tough offseason for him as far as like the shoulder. So, I know he's frustrated. I don't want to say disappointed because injuries are part of it. He has dealt with this throughout his career. But not being able to be with the team out there, I know it hurts him."

The Red Sox got some bad news

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) is greeted by second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

That's certainly not where González likely wants to be right now. It's still early in Spring Training, but it does take a bit to build up for the season. The longer that González is unable to take part in baseball activities, the more likely it is that he needs to miss time to kick off the 2026 season as he catches up. Now, the Red Sox haven't ruled González for Opening Day, by any means. But this is an injury that very well could impact the organization early in 2026.

He was a revelation for the organization in 2025. He has been known as a lefty-killer and took a step forward in general for the club, outside of just crushing lefties. Overall, he played in 96 games and slashed .305/.343/.483 with nine homers, 53 RBIs and 23 doubles. His flexibility also helped the organization in general. The fact that he could play all over the infield helped Boston out from the perspective of lineup building, especially at first base. In 2025, he appeared in 58 games at first base, 42 games at second base, five games as a designated hitter and two games at third base. There were games in which he started at one position and was playing another before it even ended.

On the bright side, the Red Sox got two other infielders who can play all over the place from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Caleb Durbin deal in Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler. The Red Sox have coverage if González ends up missing time, but still not the update you want to see.

More MLB: Red Sox 29-Year-Old Already Behind in Starting Rotation Battle