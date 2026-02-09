Red Sox-Brewers Surprise Caleb Durbin Blockbuster Explained

The Boston Red Sox have a new infielder that the fanbase should be excited about.

On Monday, after weeks of trade rumors, Boston surprised many and landed young infielder Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers. ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news on X.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "Left-hander Kyle Harrison is headlining the three-player package headed back to Milwaukee."

While Durbin may not be a big-name player at this point in his career, he's arguably a big-get for Boston.

Let's break the deal down.

The Red Sox made a good move

Why Boston fans should be excited

Durbin is just 25 years old and will not be a free agent until after the 2031 season. That's six seasons of control for a guy who is dynamic. As a rookie in 2025, Durbin slashed .256/.334/.387 with 11 homers, 53 RBIs, 18 stolen bases 25 doubles and 60 runs scored in 136 games played. He finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award voting and is a right-handed bat.



Durbin can play all over the infield. He could play second base with Marcelo Mayer at third base, or flip it. He's cost-controlled for years as well, which should help the payroll. He came up in the New York Yankees' farm system and was projected to start for the team in 2025 before New York traded him for Devin Williams. What really sets him apart his what he can do on the base paths. He logged 113 stolen bases in 294 games down in the minors.

The trade cost

Kyle Harrison was the gem of the Rafael Devers trade, but didn't have a pathway to innings in 2026 for Boston. That's just the unfortunate nature of it. In the long run, the Devers trade clearly wasn't great for Boston from a return standpoint, but this deal does have a chance to brighten it. If Durbin — who fills a hole for Boston right away — can shine with the organization, it will make up for the deal a tad.



USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that David Hamilton and lefty Shane Drohan are going to Milwaukee as well. The Red Sox replace Hamilton's speed right away with Durbin. Losing Drohan hurts, but again, Durbin fills a need for Boston through the 2031 season. On the bright side as well, Boston is getting Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and the Brewers’ Comp B pick (67th overall), per Nightengale.

