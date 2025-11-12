Red Sox Announce Updates On Marcelo Mayer, Pair Of Key Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox weren't only affected by injuries to big-name players this season, because players at every level of the roster were dropping like flies.

Without a doubt, the two injuries that caused the biggest disruptions to the Red Sox's season were Triston Casas' knee injury in May and Roman Anthony's oblique injury in September. But from start to finish, the Red Sox were losing role players and other promising youngsters as well.

Anthony's fellow top prospect, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, went on the shelf at the end of July with a wrist injury that required surgery. And still two other rookies, righty pitchers Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins, were notable absences down the stretch.

Red Sox provide positive updates on young trio

According to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, Mayer had a chance to return to the lineup for the Red Sox in late October if they were still playing, and should have no trouble getting ready for spring training.

“Marcelo’s been making great progress to the point that he was pushing to get back in time if we would have continued deeper into the postseason,” Breslow said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “But he’s having a good offseason out on the West Coast, getting bigger and stronger.”

Meanwhile, Fitts, who went down with elbow neuritis in his first start after the Red Sox removed Walker Buehler from the rotation, is “is throwing and is going into the offseason with no limitations," according to Breslow.

Dobbins was a sneaky-big loss for the Red Sox because he went down early, suffering a torn ACL covering first base on a ground ball on July 11. He also had some arm issues that caused injured list stints before the knee injury, but according to Breslow, he's begun his full offseason throwing program.

Dobbins is also providing all sorts of insights about his injury recovery and other things Red Sox on his X/Twitter page, for those who want to follow along.

Day 1 of full throwing program ✅

Fort Myers is still humid but everything feels good and green light for an “almost” normal off season build up pic.twitter.com/EaySu9dZ9F — Hunter Dobbins (@HunterD_20) November 6, 2025

All in all, the Red Sox seem to be in a good place as a team with their host of injuries. At this point, they just have to hope their luck is better in 2026.

