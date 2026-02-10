Red Sox Just 2.41 ERA Lefty Away From Dominant Offseason

The Boston Red Sox arguably are in a great place heading into the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles have gotten the most buzz of any of the American League East teams this offseason. The Blue Jays landed guys like Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto, but lost Bo Bichette and missed out on Kyle Tucker. The Blue Jays have momentum after making a run to the World Series, but aren't unstoppable by any means after losing a key bat in Bichette. The Orioles added Pete Alonso, Ryan Helsley, Taylor Ward and Shane Baz, among others.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The New York Yankees brought back Cody Bellinger, but haven't done much else. Boston, on the other hand, has been aggressive all offseason and enters Spring Training with Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez, Johan Oviedo, Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin, among others. Plus, imagine what a full season of Roman Anthony is going to look like?

The Red Sox are one move away

Aug 12, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Chafin (39) throws in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boston should be right in the mix for the top spot in the division in 2026. There aren't many holes for the club to address. But the Red Sox did leave the door open to a bullpen addition after the Durbin deal.

The Red Sox specifically could use a left-handed reliever after losing Steven Matz and moving on from Brennan Bernardino. The top target should be 12-year veteran Andrew Chafin. He's a guy who has been a journeyman around the league and has been the subject of his fair share of deadline deals as contenders have tried to find final pieces.

Chafin spent the 2025 season with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels and logged a 2.41 ERA across 33 2/3 innings of work in 42 appearances. He has a career 3.35 ERA in 643 total appearances in the majors.

At this point, there aren't many options on the table. Chafin would be the most seamless for a bullpen that already looks good on paper.

More MLB: Red Sox Waste No Time Addressing Kristian Campbell's Role