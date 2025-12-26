Red Sox Fans Get Post-Christmas Positive Alex Bregman Update

We should start to see movement heat up across Major League Baseball in the very near future.

Things cooled down a bit right before Christmas Day, but the holiday has now passed. There is plenty of talent left on the board in free agency, including Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, Cody Bellinger, Eugenio Suárez, Kazuma Okamoto, and J.T. Realmuto, among many others. The new year is just about here and then teams will start to kick off Spring Training action in February.

For Boston Red Sox fans, all eyes should be on the Bregman sweepstakes. Robert Murray of FanSided cited the growing rumors around the league and said at the time that he thought one of the big-name guys could come off the board before the holiday. We should start to see movement very soon and there was a bit of post-Christmas positivity on the timeline on Friday. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix noted on X that the Arizona Diamondbacks signing Bregman remains a "long shot," although he wouldn't rule it out.

Boston fans should have hope

"Have never ruled it out still think it is a long shot but not impossible," Gambadoro wrote. "But yes, would depend on a (Ketel Marte) trade for it to happen. Don't see it happening unless they move Marte."

This, of course, doesn't sound like good news for a Diamondbacks fan, but obviously would be for a Red Sox fan. Bregman remains the most perfect -- and seamless -- free agent on the board for the organization. His bat, defense, and leadership skills all helped Boston in 2025. With Willson Contreras in the mix already, adding Bregman arguably would be the finishing touch on an offense that would be among the best in baseball on paper. That's how quickly his presence would shift perception around the team.

The Diamondbacks have been a hot name in the Bregman sweepstakes. But, this is someone from Arizona calling the idea of a deal a "long shot" barring Marte getting traded. It doesn't mean that Bregman is coming back to town, but hopefully is a positive sign for the competition for the organization.

