Red Sox Options After Latest Eugenio Suárez Update

For the Boston Red Sox, the biggest remaining need still is a slugger in the middle of the order and preferably at second base or third base.

There is still time left for teams to sign impactful free agents before the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets here. One name that has been thrown out there a bit as a fit for Boston has been slugger Eugenio Suárez. He had 49 homers in 2025 and there isn't a better slugger available in free agency at the moment. While this is the case, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been open about defense being a priority. Suárez isn't a great defender, by any means.

On Jan. 20, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that there was "very little traction" between Boston and Suárez. While this is the case, there still has been plenty of speculation to follow.

While this is the case, fans should not get their hopes up right now. Breslow was clear about defense, Cotillo previously reported "very little traction" and Jon Heyman of the New York Post did not include Boston among the top three options for Suárez.

The Red Sox still have work to do

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Let's get to Eugenio Suárez," Heyman said. "I'm still going to say the Mariners first but they have so many great prospects. They have seven guys in the top-100 and I think they don't want to give out anything long-term. If he's willing to do a one-year deal, they like him. Obviously, he hit close to 50 home runs. A lot of them with Arizona, but some with Seattle last year. He has been with Seattle twice. They're my No. 1 pick. Pirates still need a hitter, so I'm going to put them No. 2 for Suárez. And the Reds, I still think they need a little more offense, so I can see Suárez for them as well."

If not Suárez, then who?

Free Agency

There aren't many perfect fits any longer for the organization. Luis Arráez is someone who can get on base and play all over the infield, but is a left-handed bat. Luis Rengifo is a switch-hitter who is 28 years old and also can play all over the infield. Ramón Urías is a former Gold Glove Award winner who could be plugged in at second base or third base. Miguel Andújar is another intriguing option with pop.

Trade Market

The trade market has been much more defined. Brendan Donovan, Nico Hoerner and Isaac Paredes have all been linked to Boston to varying degrees. None of these three are perfect fits either. Donovan is a left-handed bat, Hoerner has one season of control and limited pop and Paredes isn't a great defender.

All in all, the Red Sox still have work to do.

