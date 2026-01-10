Red Sox Catch Break In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes

It appears as though things are trending in the right direction for the Boston Red Sox in the Alex Bregman, but it's not over yet.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the teams most publicly linked to Bregman throughout the offseason, but reports insinuated that a pursuit was contingent on the organization trading Ketel Marte. It was reported on Friday that Marte will not be moved, which immediately was viewed as a positive for Boston from the perspective that the news seemingly would take a competitor out of the sweepstakes. On the negative side, Boston was one of the teams linked to Marte.

Regardless, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon followed up with more good news on Saturday for Red Sox fans. The duo reported that the Diamondbacks' next "most likely" addition is not Bregman, but instead a first baseman/designated hitter.

The Red Sox got some good news on Saturday

"Now that the Arizona Diamondbacks intend to keep second baseman Ketel Marte, their most likely position-player addition is not free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, but a right-handed hitting first baseman/DH," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "A number of free agents fit that description, including Paul Goldschmidt, who spent his first eight seasons in Arizona before getting traded to St. Louis in December 2018. The other free-agent possibilities include Suárez, Rhys Hoskins and Marcell Ozuna. The Orioles’ Mountcastle is among the available trade candidates."

For the Red Sox, this is good. If the Diamondbacks are truly out of the Bregman market, that's one less team to worry about. Rosenthal and Sammon's report on Saturday seemed to confirm this. But the Red Sox aren't the only team with ties to Bregman. The Chicago Cubs are the other team most publicly linked to him.

It's all well and good and easy to be happy about some competition exiting, but all it takes is one team for the Red Sox to miss out. If the Cubs blow the Red Sox out of the water, it won't matter that the Diamondbacks aren't seemingly in the mix any longer. This is positive, but still not the news Boston fans have been waiting for.

More MLB: Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Hirokazu Sawamura Retires From Baseball