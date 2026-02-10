Red Sox Waste No Time Addressing Kristian Cambell's Role

At this point last year, the hype around Boston Red Sox utility man Kristian Campbell was endless.

Boston landed Alex Bregman around the time Spring Training kicked off and there was buzz out there about him moving over to second base. But when he actually came to town, that didn't happen. Bregman stayed at third base and Rafael Devers shifted to designated hitter in part to keep second base open. Campbell got the job out of camp and shined to kick off the season. So much so that he inked an eight-year, $60 million extension with Boston with two club options.

Boston moved him around the diamond throughout the season as a rookie. He got time at second base and in the outfield and took grounders at first base, although he didn't get into big league action at the spot. His bat went cold and he was sent down to the minors during the summer and didn't get called up again.

Jun 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) makes a catch for an out against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Now, the 23-year-old is still working his way back. But where will he play? While right now there may not be a path to big league playing time for Campbell, Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasted no time on Tuesday acknowledging that he will continue to work primarily in the outfield throughout Spring Training, but that he will work one-on-one with infield coach Jose Flores at second base and third base, as shared by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"Kristian Campbell will work primarily in the outfield during spring training, Alex Cora said," Healey wrote on X. "But he’ll practice one-on-one with infield coach Jose Flores at second base — and third base, a new wrinkle. He played there minimally in the minors."

Campbell is young. At just 23 years old, he's going to help this club at some point. It may not be Opening Day. But he's going to help the Red Sox in the long run. Getting him working primarily in one spot could do him some good. The Red Sox are still lefty-heavy as an organization. At some point, Campbell's right-handed bat is going to come in handy. Talking about him primarily as an outfielder right now should at least take away some of the pressure of learning positions all over the place and hopefully that will lead to an increase in his offensive production as well.

