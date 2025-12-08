Red Sox Hot Stove Burning: Next Step In Pete Alonso Pursuit Revealed

On the first full day of the winter meetings, the Boston Red Sox haven't yet made any big splashes, which was somewhat expected. But the chess pieces are definitely moving around the board.

After trading for starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, the Red Sox were clearly ready to shift the bulk of their attention to landing a big bat. And while incumbent third baseman Alex Bregman and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber have loomed as options all winter, the majority of projections these days seem to be leaning in favor of Boston adding New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Speculation and even reports of interest can only take us so far, though. On Monday, we received the clearest sign yet that the Red Sox not only are in the discussion for Alonso, but have to be considered the chief alternative to him re-signing with New York, if not the outright favorites.

Red Sox to meet with Alonso in Orlando

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Monday that Alonso will travel to Orlando to meet with the Red Sox and at least one other team, the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday. If there was any doubt that Boston was a serious player for Alonso, that doubt has officially been erased.

"Alonso’s residence in Tampa has turned these Winter Meetings into something of a home game for the free-agent slugger," wrote Puma. "To that end, Alonso will take the 90-minute drive to central Florida on Tuesday, according to sources, to meet in person with interested suitors that include the Red Sox and Orioles.

"It is unclear if Alonso will meet with Mets officials during his visit. Last winter as a free agent, Alonso didn’t meet with team brass until February, when the two sides reached an agreement on a two-year deal worth $54 million that contained an opt-out."

The Orioles shouldn't be discounted as a threat, of course, but it should be noted that the largest contract Baltimore has ever handed to a free agent was $161 million to their own first baseman Chris Davis, and the second-largest was only $72 million for Miguel Tejada in 2004.

Regardless, this is the most concrete information we have about Alonso's free agency this year to date, and for all we know, he could make his decision within a couple of days after he meets with the Red Sox. Last year, his market dragged into late January, so he may simply want his future determined as soon as possible.

That only applies, though, if the Red Sox are ready to talk offers and make one that meets what Alonso and his agent Scott Boras feel he's worth.

