Red Sox Could Solve 1st Base Problem By Pursuing Japanese Slugger
The Boston Red Sox's corner infield has been the subject of plenty of chatter already this offseason with no end in sight.
That's because Alex Bregman is expected to opt out of his deal with Boston leaving third base up in the air. First base has been up in the air in general over the last year. There were points last offseason in which trade rumors sprouted up involving Triston Casas. Boston didn't move him and then he missed most of the 2025 season due to injury. Whether he is back to full strength, or the Red Sox add another piece, first base is worth watching.
As the offseason has started to pick up steam, Pete Alonso is a name that has been thrown around a lot for Boston. But, there's arguably a better option who will be available: Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami. Plus, The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed Boston among the best fits for the young slugger.
"Murakami will be posted by his NPB club this offseason," Bowden said. "The slugging corner infielder underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery and also had an oblique injury this year, but still hit .286/.392/.659 with 24 homers in 69 games. Despite these physical setbacks, he is expected to be sought-after in free agency, although his injury history could affect how teams evaluate his worth.
Munetaka Murakami should be a priority target for the Red Sox
"He profiles as a .240 to .260 type of hitter in MLB with legitimate 30-home run power. Defensively, he’s below average at third base and just adequate at first base. Despite the missed time this year, he has still averaged more than 30 homers a season in Japan and he has a .394 career OBP. At 25, he’s just entering his prime years...Best team fits: Padres, Mets, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Guardians, Red Sox."
Now, it's not easy to project how one player will do when traveling across the world and switching leagues, but Murakami is just 25 years old and has the type of power from the left side of the plate that could play at Fenway Park.
He had 24 homers in 69 games this season for the Yakult Swallows. That was because he missed a lot of time due to injury. From 2021 through 2024, Murakami clubbed 39 homers, 56 homers, 31 homers, and 33 long balls while playing 140 or more games each season. He was well on his way to that pace in 2025 as well.
With the questions at first base for Boston, Murakami should be heavily considered for the Red Sox. Boston finished the 2025 season 15th in the league in homers with 186. As the season wound down and Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu both were hurt, the Red Sox were not hitting the ball out of the yard, and it put more of a strain on the pitching. Now, trading Rafael Devers away didn't help from this perspective and Casas' injury also hurt. But, Murakami is someone with legit power that the Red Sox don't have a lot of.
He can play both first base and third base, but Bowden noted that he is better defensively at first base. If -- and when -- he becomes available he's arguably a better fit for Boston because of his age. If he were to pan out and be the 30-plus homer star he's expected to be, imagine a lineup that featured him, Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, Ceddanne Rafaela, Abreu and Jarren Duran among others? That would be a scary sight for an opposing pitcher for years.
