Red Sox–Cubs Blockbuster Trade Idea Makes Zero Sense

The Boston Red Sox are all set in the infield, despite the fact that speculation has continued.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has shown over and over that he's not afraid to make a move, but there comes a point when the speculation just doesn't really make any sense anymore. Boston was connected to a handful of different infielders throughout the offseason, including Isaac Paredes, Ketel Marte, Nico Hoerner, Brendan Donovan and Matt Shaw, among others. Boston ended up acquiring Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers, which should've put an end to the chatter.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer raised some eyebrows for the wrong reasons in a column pitching one final trade for each team while bringing up Hoerner again for Boston.

The Red Sox are all set in the infield

Oct 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) looks on before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Boston Red Sox: Nico Hoerner from [the] Chicago Cubs," Rymer wrote. "The Red Sox were actually linked to [Isaac Paredes] here and there at points during the offseason, but their trade for Caleb Durbin solidified their preference for run prevention over power.

"If they're going to lean even further into it, Hoerner should be their next target. He's a two-time Gold Glover at second base, where his arrival would give Boston plus defenders at three out of four infield spots."

Hoerner is a talented player. That much is obvious. But the idea of trading for another infielder doesn't make any more sense at this moment. Durbin is under team control for years. Also, why block the path for Marcelo Mayer? Then, there's the variable that the club signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to be a utility man for the club.

Plus, there are other options with the team already for depth, including Romy González, Andruw Monasterio and even former first-round pick Mikey Romero. Hoerner is a big-name player, but it doesn't make any sense at all to trade more prospect capital away for one season of a guy at a position that the club is covered at.

If the idea centered around a trade to add a lefty reliever, then we'd be talking. But adding Hoerner just isn't happening right now.