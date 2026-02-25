Red Sox Dark Horse Emerges to Unseat Marcelo Mayer

The Boston Red Sox’s infield alignment isn’t completely sorted out quite yet.

Two positions are locks and the other two look like safe bets, but the team hasn't made an announcement as of writing. Willson Contreras and Trevor Story will be at first base and shortstop. You can set it and forget it with those two. The positions that are still at least slightly up for grabs are third base and second base. Caleb Durbin and Marcelo Mayer would appear to be the favorites for the jobs. Durbin has gotten most of his looks at third base and Mayer has gotten most of his looks in practice at second base. Again, the club hasn't made an announcement, but arguably it would be a surprise if the infield didn't have Contreras at first base, Mayer at second base, Story at shortstop and Durbin at third base on Opening Day.

Now, Mayer hasn't played in a Spring Training game yet, but that is expected to change on Friday with the young infielder at second base. But what if the Red Sox do surprise and Mayer isn't the Opening Day second baseman? MLB.com's Ian Browne noted that Isiah Kiner-Falefa could "temporarily" take the position and also called former first-round pick Mikey Romero the "dark horse candidate" to watch.

Will Marcelo Mayer be in the Opening Day lineup?

Jun 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) loses control of the ball for the throw to first against Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (7). during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"One hint of the way it will likely go is that Mayer has been working with Story in nearly all infield drills this spring, though there have been a couple of occasions he didn’t," Browne wrote. "Durbin played in 10 games at second base for the Brewers last season, but started only three. Mayer made 28 starts at third and seven at second in his rookie season. If Mayer doesn’t earn his spot on the team, Isiah Kiner-Falefa could temporarily hold down second base – at least until Romy Gonzalez (left shoulder) is healthy. A dark horse candidate to keep in mind is Mikey Romero (club's No. 6 prospect).

"The team’s first-round selection from the 2021 Draft, Mayer dealt with injuries in his first three seasons in the Minors, but he was fully healthy last year. 'We’ve been trying to put him at second base as much as possible, that’s for my benefit,' said [Alex Cora]. 'Obviously we’re going to move him around during the season. But the guy can hit. He’s a good hitter. He did an amazing job physically.'"

This actually hasn't been the first time that Browne has mentioned Romero as a dark horse option on Opening Day. He's an intriguing prospect in himself. He is still just 22 years old and in 2025 slashed .245/.300/.452 with 17 homers, 76 RBIs and 33 doubles in 111 games played.

Mayer still should be considered the favorite. It's not like he's injured at the moment. The team has brought him along slowly in game action, but he's been practicing and hitting throughout camp. It would be a pretty big surprise if Mayer wasn't starting in the infield on Opening Day.