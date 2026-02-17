Isiah Kiner-Falefa Begins New Experiment for Injured Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox aren't at full strength in the infield right now.

If you look around, the early signs have started to emerge about what the team's Opening Day infield could look like if the club stays healthy. Willson Contreras and Trevor Story have obviously been getting reps at first base and shortstop. Second base and third base have been questions lingering over the Red Sox's heads. Boston has Marcelo Mayer and Caleb Durbin and the expectation has been that they would play the other two spots. But, where?

Mayer has been getting work at second base so far in Spring Training, while Durbin has been at third base. It's not the end of camp, but again, the early signs are there. There has also been some tough news. Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced on Monday that Romy González isn't ready to participate in baseball activities outside of throwing.

That's tough for the club in large part because there aren't many first base options. Contreras will be the starter, but who will be the backup? Last season, González got a lot of run over at the position with Triston Casas hurt. Now, González is hurt, and Casas is still working his way back into the fold fully.

The Red Sox made a good move

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) in the eleventh inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Not exactly where you want to be, but fortunately, the Red Sox signed super utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. When he was brought to town, it was known that he was going to bounce around the field for the organization. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam and Lauren Campbell shared that Kiner-Falefa has been getting looks at first base, a position he has not played in the majors.

"Isiah Kiner-Falefa worked out at first base at JetBlue Park on Monday. The utility player has not played the corner position in the majors," McAdam and Campbell wrote. "The Red Sox don’t have a lot of depth options at first base behind Willson Contreras with Romy Gonzalez behind due to a shoulder injury and Triston Casas still recovering from major knee surgery. Kiner-Falefa, who has not played first in the majors, could be an option at all four infield positions this season.'

Kiner-Falefa has played all over the place throughout his career, but somehow not first base. He's gotten time in the majors at catcher, second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field, right field, designated hitter and even pitcher.

Somehow, no first base.

But the Red Sox brought him in for his versatility and it's already being put to the test right away in camp.

