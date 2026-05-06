Red Sox Leaving All Doors Open With Ceddanne Rafaela in 2026

It's certainly no secret that the Boston Red Sox have a surplus of outfield talent on their hands.

With Roman Anthony currently day-to-day with a right wrist sprain, there aren't difficult decisions for Boston to make. It can easily roll with Ceddanne Rafaela in center field, Wilyer Abreu in right field, Jarren Duran in left field and Masataka Yoshida as the team's designated hitter, which is how Boston had the lineup on Wednesday.

But what about when Anthony returns? We've already seen Yoshida get less consistent playing time with interim manager Chad Tracy leading the way, rather than former manager Alex Cora. That certainly doesn't seem like it's going to change in the near future. One way to do so would be if Rafaela got time at second base and Marcelo Mayer shifted to third base. Or, if Rafaela got time at second base simply on a day off for Mayer. This is something we saw last year at times with Rafaela in the infield and it has been a question at points this season and back in Spring Training whether the club would go that direction again.

So far this season, Boston hasn't elected to use Rafaela at second base. But Tracy didn't rule out the possibility, as shared by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

The Red Sox Aren't Closing Any Doors

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"Second-base reps for Ceddanne Rafaela? While Mayer has a hold on second for now, Tracy was asked about his thoughts on occasional playing time for Rafaela at second," McCaffrey wrote. "The Red Sox prefer Rafaela in center, but Tracy didn’t rule out using him at second if needed. Cora had held a similar stance, though the Red Sox haven’t played Rafaela at second yet this season, despite 19 games there last season.

“Me and Flo have continued to talk about the possibilities of getting him enough ground balls to where, if we needed to do something, he needs to pop into the infield, he’s very capable,” Tracy said.

It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for occasional time at second base if Mayer is either playing third base or has a day off. For example, if there's a lefty on the mound and Boston doesn't want to play Mayer against a certain hurler, then they could put Rafaela at second base rather than someone like Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Andruw Monasterio.

But there isn't a world where Rafaela should consistently be playing second base. He is the best defensive center fielder in the American League. It's where he should be the vast majority of the time.