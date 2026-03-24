Red Sox Cut Veteran Pitcher After Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are moving on from a veteran hurler before he could even pitch in a big league game with the organization.

Andrew Parker of Baseball Now reported on Tuesday that the Red Sox are releasing 35-year-old veteran reliever Vinny Nittoli.

"The Red Sox have released RHP Vinny Nittoli," Parker wrote. "Nittoli received an NRI this offseason with Boston and just underwent surgery for an internal brace procedure in his right elbow."

It was already known that Nittoli wasn't going to be pitching for Boston in 2026. He signed with the club on a minor league deal with an invitation for Spring Training, but he hurt his elbow. Nittoli has already undergone elbow surgery, but he isn't ready to hang up his cleats yet. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Nittoli "hopes" to pitch in winter ball after the 2026 season wraps up.

The Red Sox are moving on from Vinny Nittoli

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Vinny Nittoli (46) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cutting ties with Nittoli doesn't do much for the Red Sox at this time. It doesn't save a ton of cash and it doesn't open up a 40-man roster spot or anything of that nature because he wasn't on it. It's unfortunate how things worked out. The veteran has a 2.41 career ERA in the majors, but has made just 15 appearances since 2021. If he could've stayed healthy, he could've been a candidate to nab a back-of-the-bullpen spot, or provide valuable depth at the Triple-A level. But, his season already is over and the Red Sox are moving on entirely.

That is a positive thing about minor league deals. It's very difficult to have a bad one. Even in this case, Nittoli isn't going to pitch in a game for Boston in 2026, and yet it really didn't lose much. Minor league deals are like dice rolls. If Nittoli had been able to earn a job out of camp, great. If not, then there isn't much of a financial impact on the club.

In this case, things didn't work out. Another minor league deal the club handed out that could still work out is with Tommy Kahnle. Like Nittoli, the Red Sox gave Kahnle a minor league deal, but his came late. He's going to kick off the season down in the minors, but if he can get promoted, it's the type of deal that can have a positive impact with minimal cost.

Unfortunately, Nittoli didn't work out with Boston. But the Red Sox's bullpen is still going to be just fine.