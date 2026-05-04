Roman Anthony’s Exit Adds New Issue for Red Sox

Every time the Boston Red Sox take one step forward this season, it seems like two steps backwards quickly follow.

On Monday, the Red Sox kicked off a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers and another scare came for the organization. Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was forced to exit after his first at-bat on Monday night.

Roman Anthony has left the game after appearing to injure himself on a swing in the first inning pic.twitter.com/NmfOJV0gbL — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 4, 2026

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Anthony was forced out of the action due to right wrist discomfort.

The Red Sox Had Another Scare

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Roman Anthony's injury: Right wrist discomfort, per the Red Sox," Cotillo wrote.

While this is the case, it hasn't been shared at this moment how much time Anthony will need to miss, if any. There should be more information straight from the team in the near future.

The biggest reason for Boston fans right now is the fact that Anthony was able to stay in the game after being visited by interim manager Chad Tracy and head athletic trainer Brandon Henry after the check swing that caused the initial pain. Anthony finished the at-bat and ended up grounding into a fielder’s choice and played defense in the first inning as well.

It hasn't been Anthony's season so far, but he was finally starting to find his footing before leaving the contest on Monday. Anthony slashed .280/.357/.360 with two doubles, one RBI, and three walks over his last six games entering the series opener against the Tigers. Overall, Anthony entered the day slashing .231/.357/.324 with one homer and five RBIs in his first 29 games of the season.

If the Red Sox are going to get back on track, they're going to need Anthony fully healthy. He already has missed some time already this season due to a back injury. Now, the wrist injury is going to be something to watch.

Boston can't get out of its own way right now. On the pitching side, the Red Sox are without the services of Garrett Grochet, Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, Kutter Crawford, Justin Slaten and Danny Coulombe. On the position player side, Boston is missing Triston Casas and Romy González. Now, all eyes are on Anthony. If he needs to miss time, Boston fortunately is covered in the outfield. The Red Sox can easily roll with Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield with Masataka Yoshida as the club's designated hitter. But, again, Boston needs Anthony at his best in order for the club to be at its best.

It's a lot of pressure to put on a young guy, but it's simply the truth with how this team is built right now.