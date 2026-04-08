Red Sox Dodge Worst-Case Scenario With Johan Oviedo Injury

The Boston Red Sox aren't going to have flamethrower Johan Oviedo on the mound in the near future.

Oviedo has made one appearance so far this season for the organization. It came on March 30 against the Houston Astros. Oviedo went 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen for Boston and allowed two homers and four earned runs overall against Houston while striking out three batters.

He hasn't appeared in a game since and was placed on the Injured List with what was called a right elbow strain. When it was announced that Oviedo was heading to the Injured List, it was also reported that Oviedo would be meeting with Dr. Meister, who performed his Tommy John surgery, to determine the severity of his injury.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that Oviedo has been diagnosed with a flexor strain and is expected to be shut down for six weeks.

The Red Sox flamethrower is going to miss time

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Johan Oviedo has a flexor strain and is shut down for six weeks," McCaffrey reported.

It's never great to be shut down due to an injury. Six weeks is a lot of time as well. But it could be worse. Any time you hear about an elbow injury it's concerning. A flexor strain is no joke either. Back in 2024, Lucas Giolito suffered a flexor strain and partially torn UCL that required surgery and ended his 2024 seaosn before it could even begin.

As of this moment, Oviedo's injury isn't expected to be as serious. This is why all of the club's pitching depth is extremely important, though. Boston dealt with injuries to pitchers all year in 2025. This is yet another example. Connelly Early made the rotation out of Spring Training with Oviedo in the bullpen. But Payton Tolle is down in Triple-A and both Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are working their way back as well.

The depth is already going to be tested early. Oviedo was going to be a long man for the club out of the bullpen to kick off the season. Now, they have to figure out that role. When Crawford or Sandoval is ready, it wouldn't hurt to roll with either of them.

But if this injury shows anything, Boston needs as many starters ready to go as possible down in Triple-A. Injuries happen. Boston has already been bitten by the injury bug. It's tough to lose Oviedo, but fortunately it's not for the season.