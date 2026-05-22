Red Sox Move Kutter Crawford to 60-Day IL, Add 103 MPH Reliever

The Boston Red Sox have officially announced that flamethrower Tayron Guerrero is coming up to the big leagues for the first time since 2019.

It was reported on Thursday that Guerrero was getting the nod and that Zack Kelly was being optioned down to Triple-A Worcester. In the aftermath of the move, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that there are teams out there monitoring the status of Kelly in the trade market.

On Friday morning, the Red Sox made the news official and also announced that Kutter Crawford is being moved to the 60-Day Injured List.

"Boston Red Sox roster moves: Selected right-handed pitcher Tayron Guerrero to the active Major League roster from Triple-A Worecester. He will wear number 41," the Red Sox announced. "Optioned right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester yesterday. Transferreed right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford to the 60-Day Injured List."

The Red Sox Made The News Official

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tayron Guerrero (41) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/7Q68VMOUGz — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 22, 2026

With Guerrero and Kelly, it was already known that these moves would be on the way. It was also known that the Red Sox would need to free up a roster spot for Guerrero to join the big league club. Crawford is the guy moving off it for the time being.

When it comes to Guerrero, he's exciting because of the fact that he can get his fastball up right around 103 miles per hour.

Enjoy Tayron Guerrero pumping 103 while we wait for the corresponding moves. https://t.co/TG7ULpxIGn pic.twitter.com/CcjvtOCiYK — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 21, 2026

When it comes to Crawford, he simply cannot catch a break. The righty missed the entire 2025 season after leading the league with 33 starts in 2024. That season, Crawford had a 4.36 ERA across 183 2/3 innings pitched. Injuries have derailed his young career, though. He missed the entire 2025 season due to knee and wrist issues. He had season-ending wrist surgery during the summer.

The hope in Spring Training was that he could fight for a spot in the rotation or even end up being a weapon for the bullpen. But things haven't worked out in that way. He was brought along slowly and eventually was able to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on April 11. But, he was shortly returned to Boston due to elbow soreness. He underwent an MRI that revealed irritation in his flexor tendon, but nothing serious.

This move to the 60-Day Injured List doesn't reset his clock. It's still retroactive to the beginning of the season, so theoretically he could be eligible to return towards the end of May. But as of right now, he's also not pitching in games yet. Right now, this is just a formality to open up a roster spot. But Crawford also hasn't pitched in a big league game since Sep. 28, 2024. Just bad luck all around.