Red Sox Drop Early Clues About Marcelo Mayer, Caleb Durbin Plans

The Boston Red Sox have enough talent to be set in the infield in 2026. While this is the case, there are still questions about positions.

Willson Contreras will be at first base and Trevor Story will be at shortstop. That much is clear. The questions have been beyond these two and specifically about second base and third base. This was the case all offseason. If Alex Bregman had returned, it would've been simple. Bregman would've been at third base and then Marcelo Mayer would've had the inside track to second base. But Bregman obviously isn't in town any longer.

The Red Sox acquired Caleb Durbin, who is a very intriguing player himself and will help this team. With Durbin, the Red Sox got another guy who can play all over the infield. So, the question remains. Who will play second base and who will play third base? The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported in January that there are some in the organization who prefer Mayer at third base. With that being said, Durbin got most of his playing time at third base for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

The Red Sox have decisions to make in the infield

Jul 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Marcelo Mayer (39) hits a double to drive in a run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Sunday, McCaffrey shared on X that in infield drills, Durbin was at third base and Mayer at second base, like earlier in the week.

"In infield drills today, Mayer is at second and Durbin at third, which is where they were the other day as well," McCaffrey wrote.

Now, it's obviously very early in camp. Boston isn't even one full week in yet. But this very well could be an early sign of what is to come. Durbin was in the 50th percentile in outs above average in 2025. He's at the very least an average defender, but has the upside to be even better. He's perfectly capable of playing the hot corner. Story and Mayer at shortstop and second base would give the club two slick infielders in the middle. Arguably, that would be a good way to go.

