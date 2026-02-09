Red Sox's Recent $6M Splurge Makes No Sense After Caleb Durbin Trade

Caleb Durbin instantly made sense for the new direction of the Boston Red Sox. Isiah Kiner-Falefa still does not.

On Monday, news broke that the Red Sox were acquiring Durbin in a six-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, with left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison headlining the return back to Milwaukee. It was the move that "completed" the Red Sox's infield, but somehow, it now feels oversaturated.

Now that Boston has Durbin, Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer, and Willson Contreras slated to play the four infield positions, what exactly was the purpose of signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa?

Kiner-Falefa signing stands out as odd

The Red Sox still have not announced the Kiner-Falefa deal, and are probably waiting to do so until Tanner Houck can be added to the 60-day injured list. But his deal is reportedly worth $6 million, making him an awfully pricy backup.

For a player whose bat provides almost no thump, Kiner-Falefa now seems like an expensive piece of defensive insurance. He can play short if Story gets injured, but on any given day, his bat being in the lineup means someone who could provide more impact is on the bench.

It doesn't seem as though Kiner-Falefa should be the platoon partner for Marcelo Mayer, either. That designation goes to Romy Gonzalez, who was so good against lefties last season that he ended up playing a lot of second base against righties down the stretch when the Sox were short-staffed.

The presence of Kiner-Falefa also means the Red Sox have no room on the roster for someone like Nate Eaton, Nick Sogard, waiver pickup Tsung-Che Cheng, or even Andruw Monasterio, who was also included in the trade haul alongside Durbin. And someone would have to get injured, or Masataka Yoshida would need to be traded for Triston Casas to find his way back to the active roster.

Kiner-Falefa is dependable in a sense that he doesn't get hurt, plays consistent defense, and can provide some value on the basepaths. But on this roster, he's an extra puzzle piece the Red Sox are trying to shoehorn in unnecessarily.

